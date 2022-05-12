I have a personal message to people who don’t think they need to vote. If you don’t vote — and I don’t care which side you vote for — you are doing nothing to protect this nation, this great nation of freedom, of individual decisions, of worrying about our future. Please vote.
Drug tests
They can legalize marijuana all they want, but if you can’t pass a drug test you aren’t going to be able to work. It’s just that simple. The insurance companies are never going to pass marijuana. If you don’t pass the test, you won’t go to work.
Up to voters
Roe v. Wade is a classic example of why liberal judges should not make laws but only interpret the law. This should have been up to the voters years ago and we would have been done with it.
Hang on
Roe v. Wade has been with us for decades, but now it’s a major controversy. Overnight it has become the nation’s most severe problem. Do you suppose it’s being used to take our minds off inflation, gas prices, political corruption, open borders and the Biden family millionaires? Better hang on. It’s going to get wild by election time.
Plan of attack
The plan is falling into place for China. They own Sleepy Joe. They love that we are using our oil reserves. In a few years, when they combine forces with Russia and attack us, we will be weakened. But Sleepy Joe and his voters put us in this position.
Man with a plan
I don’t know why Biden starts some sentences with, “I have a plan.” If that puppet was being honest, he would say, “Obama has a plan.”
On the money
I was wondering, since our government and schools and businesses and half the parents in the world are kicking God out of everything, are we going to change all our currency? You know, it says on there “in God we trust.” Is that going to offend some atheist? Is some parent going to be scared their kid might find out about God or start to believe in God? Because I mean, God forbid we might offend anybody.
Taking notice
It took the vice president two months to get to the southern border, and it took the president three months to notice inflation is driving gas prices out of sight. Now they’re trying to pull a rabbit out of their hat to save the midterm elections. What’s going on with these guys?
