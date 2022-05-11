Seeking a formula
Has anyone thought about a formula for discerning how much inflation is caused by all the raises people have gotten as minimum wage goes up and up? Just wondering.
Follow the money
I saw someone in It’s Your Call asked about the three businessmen who want to put the RV park in and use hotel/motel tax revenue to pay for it. They’re not looking at the bottom line. Who owns that property, or did own that property and sell it to the businessmen? Are any of them on any group where there may be a conflict of interest? That is the question to ask. You gotta dig deeper.
Public and private
This is about the investment in the RV park. I believe that is a private investment and public money should not be involved with it. If the city wants an RV park on the river, why don’t they build one where the riverboat used to be at the landing? That would benefit Downtown much more. Either that, or spend the money on the Children’s Museum. I feel like it is a waste of money to give a private business $1.3 million.
Just move
I have an idea. Why don’t all the socialist Democrats denounce your citizenship and move to the West Coast or Northeast and start your own country? We’ll start a stopwatch and see how long it takes you to knock on the United States’ door for handouts, because on your own, you are nothing.
Editor’s note: The last time we checked, people who lived on the West Coast and the Northeast were still United States citizens.
Milk it up
I wish my vehicle ran on milk. I can now get a gallon of milk cheaper than I can get gasoline.
Open your minds
Reading David H. Smith’s letter was like a breath of fresh air. Finally, someone has summarized the current situation. If people would just read and think about that — and fact check it, it is true — the whole world is dealing with inflation, not just the United States. There’s a whole world out there and St. Joseph, Missouri, is just a tiny piece of it. I wish people would open their minds a bit.
COVID deaths
In David Smith’s letter, he quotes the statistic “one million deaths due to COVID” coming up very shortly. But that is not an accurate statement. “One million deaths of people who have had COVID” is probably accurate. The CDC cannot tell us how many were due to COVID.
A good choice
I see where Nebraska Republicans, in a gubernatorial primary, rejected the candidate who was supported by Trump but also was alleged to have been too handsy with multiple women. Well Missouri Republicans, it’s now up to you to demonstrate similar judgement and moral standards by rejecting the one GOP Senate candidate who also faces disturbing allegations regarding his treatment of women.
