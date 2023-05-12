It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Go check out to the grounds at the city owned Wyeth Tootle Mansion in preparation for our stunning beer walk this Saturday.
Party of nonsense
I’m just letting everybody know that our representatives in the local area, Bill Falkner and Brenda Shields, both voted yes to deny critical healthcare services to our trans youth. It’s pretty shameful that the GOP in Missouri has reduced itself to. Conservatives used to be a party about fiscal responsibility, and now they’re just a party of nonsense. Truly deplorable.
Beyond the pale
The president’s rhetoric is beyond the pale. To say that the Republicans are going to cost thousands of jobs is just ridiculous. Just because he doesn’t get everything he wants, he’s saying that they haven’t told what they want to cut. Yes, they have.
Surprise, surprise
Yeah. Trump being found guilty is no surprise to anybody. Even to the most naïve Trump supporter. But there are so many crimes that he should be charged with.
Check the facts
President Biden thinks he can say anything he wants to say and will not be checked and everybody will believe him. He says he’s brought the debt down $1.7 trillion since he’s been president. Check the facts.
About time
I think it is about time we started believing a jury of our peers and not FOX News.
Seems to me
Yes. I was just wondering how the United States can be so far in debt, $31 trillion, and yet we keep sending money to Ukraine. We’re supposed to have this debt paid by June 1st or it’s going to affect the Social Security and a lot of other things. It seems to me like our current administration isn’t managing the money very well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.