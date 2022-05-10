To that person who objected to the dandelions out by the clinic, you know, they make excellent food for bees and they’re actually beautiful little flowers. Not everyone hates them. Maybe it would be best to look the other way and let those of us who enjoy them just enjoy them.
Diversity of opinion
We have done such an injustice to our young people, our kids and our young adults, to let them believe that only one opinion is the right opinion and they are allowed to do anything to make their opinion accepted.
Saving lives
I’m calling about the person complaining about stop signs Downtown. It’s better to be safe and alive than dead and buried out at Memorial Park Cemetery. I think it’s a good thing they have the stop signs. A lot of people don’t even stop for the red lights.
Made in the USA
So now parents are having trouble finding baby formula. Why? Because 50% of it comes from China, our enemy. If you want to feed your family in the years to come, you better buy a farm, learn how to raise animals and a garden, and learn how to process your own food. If you trust the government to feed you, you’ll make the same mistake the Native Americans made.
What a party
I find the irony pathetic when Democrats are yelling “my body, my choice” when it comes to Roe v. Wade but when it came to getting an injection to stop the COVID virus, we didn’t have a choice. They were forcing people to get the injection or lose their job. What a party. It’s no wonder I can never vote for them.
Engineering by committee
I think the people of St. Joe should have a say on the double-decker bridge. From what I’m seeing in the poll numbers, people want it left alone. Just fix it and leave it.
Reduce speed
On saving money on gas: I don’t remember the year, but when we had a gas crisis before, they reduced the speed limit on the highways and recommended that when you go shopping, make three or four stops in one day instead of one store each trip.
The wrong track
Why can’t we have any coverage of high school or college track? They are some of the most crowd-watched sports in the spring. Did you even know Missouri Western has a track team? You never mention it in the paper.
