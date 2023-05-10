I’m calling to comment to let people know that Bill Faulkner, who represents a portion of Buchanan County, just signed on to a bill that would amend the petition process in the state and make it harder for folks to put initiatives on the ballot. We passed Amendment 3 that way, Medicaid expansion, minimum wage increase. So the people here should know what he’s up to, and we need to hold him accountable because that is not acceptable. It is our right as citizens. They work for us. We don’t work for them, and if we want something on the ballot, they shouldn’t be making it harder to do that.
Rule of law
If we had a constitutional Republic that was following the rule of law, there would be five very high-profile people under arrest at this very moment.
Zero accountability
Everything that is happening within our society is because there is zero accountability for bad behavior here and a fish rots from the head down.
Doing the job
It’s no secret that polling has always been a manipulated process. And if the reality was an unmanipulated poll, President Biden couldn’t break 30% popularity. But on the other hand, he should be polling at 100% because he is doing exactly what he was told to do when they appointed him president. His job was to destroy America, and he’s getting that done.
Take responsibility
Here’s a little side note I’d like to go out to the city. If a tree is sitting on somebody else’s property and it falls, it is not up to the neighbors to clean up that tree debris just because the city of St. Joe cannot get ahold of the person who owns the house. They cannot throw it back on the neighbors to clean up that tree. It is up to the person who owns that property to clean up that tree, not the neighbors.
