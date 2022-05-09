Just a little trip down Memory Lane for you amnesiacs. When it comes to the Disinformation Board, that idea was first floated by President Obama.
Slippery slope
These justices in the Supreme Court said that they thought Roe v. Wade was a precedent and should be left alone. They’re the ones trying to change it now. If they change that and they lie about it, it won’t be long until they will want to put people in prison for doing anything too liberal. They will ban evolution is schools because they don’t want you to hear about that. These people are far-right conservatives and do not know how to tell the truth.
Bewitched
Maybe Sen. Gillibrand should do some research before making such blanket statements as “men have never thought about getting pregnant.” I can think of two exceptions based on the fact that I am a big fan of sitcoms, and the writers of “The Cosby Show” and “Bewitched” both did stories about men getting pregnant. I just don’t like it when these senators make such statements when they can easily be challenged with just a little research.
Forgiveness for all
I think if Congress and the Democrats are going to forgive all student loans, they should also forgive anyone who has a mortgage and a major loan of any kind. Let’s just forgive everybody’s debts and start over from nothing. People who went to college knew they were going to have to take out loans, they know they have to pay them back. Why should they be forgiven but no one else?
Realm of possibility
Conservatives should be careful about assuming the Supreme Court leak came from a liberal and that person should be punished and possibly disbarred. It is well known now that Justice Roberts changed his vote on the individual mandate and, in the final opinion, sided with a thin majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. It is entirely within the realm of possibility that a conservative clerk would leak the draft opinion so that the five justices who were leaning toward overturning it would be on the record, thus making it harder to flip. I am not saying it happened. I am saying it’s possible and we just don’t know right now.
