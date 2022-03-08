Action, action
Someone said President Biden has done nothing about illegal immigration. Where has this person been? He’s done a ton of things! Illegal immigration is up in the last year. He’s done a lot. It’s all wrong and it’s all negative, but he’s done something.
Going back
Democrats seem to think we are all stupid. Biden created the problem at the border. Trump had it under control. Everything was great, and Biden stopped it. We were energy efficient. We were pumping our own oil and selling oil and we were doing great. Biden stopped it. There is not one thing Biden has done to help this country move forward. He has done everything he can to make it go backward.
Benefit of sanctions
Gas prices are $3.69 in St. Joseph now. We’ve made all these sanctions against Russia but we’re still buying over 596,000 barrels of oil from them each day. I wonder what good the sanctions are when we’re giving them all this money just for their oil.
Editor’s note: The Associated Press reported Tuesday that President Biden is set to announce a decision to ban the import of Russian oil.
It can happen
You liberals who want to get rid of all the guns, you need to think about something: The people of Ukraine can’t get enough guns to defend themselves. And you want to say “But it can’t happen here!” “It will never happen here!” I’d like to see that contract.
Total zero
I have never seen a president in all my life, in light of what is going on in Russia and Ukraine, do absolutely nothing. Way to go, Joe. You are an absolutely zero president. Not only have you let our country go downhill, you’ve let Ukraine go downhill too.
Drilling for oil
How many oil wells are shut down? On the internet you can see that 15 of the 27 platforms in state and federal waters are currently not producing.
Keep an eye out
Hey, Roto-Rooter, while you’re down there trying to find the Trump documents, can you also keep your eyes peeled for the thousands and thousands of documents and emails that Hillary just seemed to “misplace”? Let us know what you find. Thanks!
