Real leadership
The people of Ukraine have more patriotism than we do. Do you think any of the politicians would stay on the ground with us and fight if this country was invaded? Heck no. They’d be the first ones out of here. I really take my hat off to their president, he is an excellent leader. It’s too bad we can’t get our leaders here to act like him.
Eye-catching
I live in the northeast corner of town and work Downtown. Every day on my way to work, I drive down Lover’s Lane. I’m so impressed by the neatness and obvious care homeowners put into their properties — until I pass Sixth Avenue. This end of Lover’s Lane is a disgrace. There are cars parked on the curb, on the parkway and in front yards. A load of gravel in your front yard does not constitute a driveway, in my estimation. I’m sure this problem exists all over town, but if we really want to clean up St. Joseph, let’s start by enforcing the zoning and parking rules we already have.
Found one
In response to “Courage to fight”: There was only one coward in the Afghanistan debacle. It was not an Afghan soldier, or even an American soldier. The coward lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C.
Sort of funny
Bill Moran’s letter left me laughing. He crammed as many mean words into a few sentences to describe what he thinks Republicans are. He rambled on like a little kid mad at his next-door neighbor.
Private option
I have a message for parents in St. Joseph. Check out some of the private schools here in town. We chose the parochial school program K-12 and received an excellent education and were well prepared for college. It might be a good option for you.
Example of evil
Putin reminds me of Hitler. He’s just as sadistic. Going to Ukraine and bombing schools and hospitals. That is terrible! That man has no conscience whatsoever. He is evil and something needs to be done about him.
