Jan. 6 report
After reading all the news in the paper about this Jan. 6 panel criminal conspiracy with former President Trump, you would think that there was not one Democrat in that whole crowd. It was all a bunch of Republicans, there weren’t any Democrats there. Yeah, right.
Where’s the doc?
What with federal, state and local governments dropping mask mandates, nobody has to wear masks anymore — where’s Dr. Fauci? I haven’t seen him on the news since all of this has been going on.
Three more years
The only reason they keep investigating Donald Trump is to keep him from running for president again. Do you people want three more years of what we have now?
An imposter
Surely that was someone hiding in a Joe Biden mask who delivered the State of the Union address. There’s no way any president could face the nation after completely destroying our country as he has done and continues to make matters worse. The man would have to be out of his mind to think we would listen.
Start pedaling
If they’re pushing the electric vehicles but closing all the coal-fired plants, where are they going to get electricity for these cars? I sure hope it isn’t solar or wind power, because I don’t think that’s going to be enough.
Biden and oil
So Biden won’t stop importing oil from Russia. He wants Americans to reduce their consumption of oil and gas but he wants to keep receiving oil from Russia. He will not increase oil production in the United States. That tells us where our president is and who he is supporting, and it is not the American people.
Ask the people
If everyone thinks McMurray does such a good job, why don’t they send grade cards out to the residents of St. Joe and have us grade him on his performance? Let’s get the honest opinion of the public, the real public. Not the rich people he rubs elbows with but the real people of St. Joe.
Editor’s note: We asked the public in an online poll. It was not a scientific poll, but the mayor did get more than 90% of respondents, at last viewing, saying he did a good job.
Ask the professor
Maybe Josh Hawley needs to go back to college and have a political science teacher tell him what it would take to solve what’s going on.
