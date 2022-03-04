Searching for solar
The school district’s warehouse on 28th and Pear used to have some solar equipment on top of the building. They removed it. I was wondering why they spent all the money on solar equipment and then took it off. Does anybody know?
Editor’s note: The St. Joseph School District removed the solar panels and stored them in order to complete repairs to the roof. Once the project is completed, the panels will be reinstalled.
Wimpy nation
I know one thing: I will always be proud of our country. We have always been the most generous country ever. But the man who calls himself our president has turned us into the most pitiful, shameful, weak country I can imagine. We could always be counted on as a strong, respected country; that is not so today. We are wimps and we are disrespected thanks to that man.
Breaking our hearts
To watch the president of Ukraine literally beg with all his heart in front of the world for help is heartbreaking, knowing our country is not doing enough to help these people. This will not be forgotten, putting our country in a different view to the rest of the world.
Save it
Speaking of Biden’s state of the union address: Who really cares what he has to say? He is a complete failure, and he needs to just save his breath. No one is interested.
Mr. Zombie
Biden doesn’t care how many get killed or who gets killed. We don’t have a president; he’s a walking zombie.
Police cars
Why is the police department receiving these cars? They don’t even patrol the streets in the ones they’re in now.
Get to it
Vision Forward. Welcome to the real world of education on community improvement issues in St. Joseph, Missouri. Let’s look at the main points that are prevalent to the problem: Apathy, lack of trust, reactive rather than proactive thinking, and above all else a number of community members living with a dependency and victim mentality.
