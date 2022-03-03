Sounds familiar
Nice of Joe and the Democrats to steal the Trump platform in their speech. All of a sudden they support the police, want immigration reform and love the USA.
Path to citizenship
Now Biden has decided maybe he needs to do something with the border. My suspicions are he’s going to create a way to give these people citizenship before the next election.
Courage to fight
The big difference between Afghanistan and Ukraine is Afghanistan had 400,000 well-trained troops. Ukraine has less than half of that. And Ukraine values their freedom while Afghans were cowards who laid their weapons down to a force of only 25,000 Taliban. It doesn’t take a genius to see who has the courage for freedom and who does not.
La La Land
Hang on, everybody. Two of the leaders of big countries — America and Russia — are both in La La Land.
His own problem
How stupid does the idiot in the White House think the American people are? He’s saying the border needs to be secured and something needs to be done about immigration — he’s been in office a year and hasn’t done a single thing about illegal immigration.
Cancel culture
Joy Behar is a hypocrite with a capital H. Do conservatives want to do some “canceling” in our culture? Yes, but you people started this. Do the names Roseanne, Tim Allen or Megyn Kelly mean anything to you? You are the ones who started this garbage and you refuse to take responsibility for it. Grow up.
Just drive by
Biden thinks the economy is good? He’s nuts. He needs to go to a gas station or a grocery store like an average American does and see if his economy is as good as he thinks it is.
Show us the lies
There’s one person that calls in all the time talking about Donald Trump’s lies. I’d like them to tell me one “lie” Trump told that did not turn out to be true.
Joe Biden/Obama/Clinton/ most corrupt presidents in history of USA.
Snowflake comments apparently get their fake news from the Chinese News Network (CNN) And most media sources.
Nearly two million illegals (with tons of fentanyl)
Inflation
Censorship
Covid (man made to help Democrats and Republicans control 2020 election, make pharmaceutical companies happy. Kill old people to help retirement funds and social security payments less).
Senile puppet president (totally embarrassing)
Bogus impeachment (clinton foundation funds)
Now who is the liar!
FJB
MacLu its just hard to put into words just how ignorant you are. Your whole posting doesn`t have one word of truth to it. You will probably fool the Putin and Trump lovers though. Which is what you are. So far Biden is 100 times better than either one of those dictators even when he`s asleep. That`s an honest fact...
T r u m p ’ s L i e s
Another list of incredible provable lies can be found of thousands.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/06/23/opinion/trumps-lies.html
Show us the lies - - My Goodness, where does one start?
They started with day one in office saying it didn't rain at his inauguration...not to mention all the ones during campaign.
2. The coronavirus was under control.
3. Sharpiegate where he drew the line with his sharpie on the map defying all the weather experts/radar/destruction etc.
4. The Boy Scouts...yep, he lied about the Boy Scouts and a phone call that never happened praising Trump.
5. Rep. Ilhan Omar supports al Qaeda
6. The trade deficit with China used to be $500 billion - when it never reached $400 billion before Trump.
7. Trump didn't know about the payment to Stormy Daniels. HAHAHAHAHA!
8. Trump ended family separation.
9. Biden will destroy protections for pre-existing conditions. The opposite was true.
10. He got Veterans Choice. Obama did that in 2014.
11. Windmill noise causes cancer.
12.That plan was coming in two weeks. Every time he said that nothing happened - ever.
13. Trump was once named Michigan's Man of the Year. Trump has never lived in Michigan.
14. Trump won the election. The Big Lie.
There are about 10,000 more...but there are a few.
The Fact Checker’s database of the false or misleading claims made by President Trump while in office: 30,573.
Can you believe they still don't think he lied? Cult members are like that.
So true. Cult members are weak vulnerable people who get brainwashed. However, some do escape after pain, suffering or intervention.
