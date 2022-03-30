Need to know
In one week, I must vote for school board candidates. I know very little about them. Could the paper please run a short bio or some information about them? Thank you.
Put up or...
Tucker Carlson needs to put up or shut up, and either prove that the U.S. is manufacturing bio weapons in Ukraine or publicly discredit this ridiculous conspiracy theory before Putin uses it as an excuse to kill Ukrainians.
Ask yourself
I want the liberals to think about one thing: If you had a daughter who was a victim of sexual assault and it bothered her to share a locker room with a male who identifies as female, would you still be OK with that?
Cost of production
This is in response to “Commodity costs”: Do you have any idea how much it costs to raise any of those things? No, you don’t. You need to educate yourself.
A solid job
I like Sen. Josh Hawley. We have more than our share of those who constantly try to divide us by making up points of contention and parading them in front of whoever will listen, not really looking for solutions, just wanting an issue to campaign on. I’d like to say Hawley has done a solid job for our state and our nation, at least in my estimation.
Like clockwork
I just received a flyer from Sam Graves. It must be election time, or there’s a flood coming.
I’m with Will
I 100% back Will Smith in what he did. If there was more of that going on nowadays whenever someone insulted someone else or their wives there would be less of that happening.
Thinking out loud
When President Biden said Putin cannot remain in power, he just said what everyone else is thinking.
Puzzled
How about we get a new crossword puzzle? This series we have now are a little bit beyond me, and I don’t consider myself dumb at all.
