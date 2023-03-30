Trump said in his recent interview with Hannity that the president can do whatever he wants with his records. That’s why it’s called the Presidential Records Act. Trump must think his supporters can’t read. The act states legal custody of his records goes to the NARA immediately upon the president leaving office.
Take a stand
What we need to do about gun control is take the control away from the politicians that are afraid of the gun lobby. School superintendents, teachers, parents and students need to strike our public school systems as unsafe facilities until automatic weapons are either outlawed or strictly controlled.
Why will
it work now?
There are two issues on my mind this morning. One, Biden is always complaining that other governments are interfering with ours, then he turns around and tries to tell Netanyahu what he should be doing as far as their legal system reform. Secondly, with regard to the banking system, new laws are expected to be put into place concerning the Silicon Valley Bank failure. The existing rules weren’t followed. So how does putting new rules into effect change anything?
Just not right
It seems as if we are living in a third world country where this administration is trying to take out all the people that they consider their sworn enemies in this United States, rather than their sworn enemies in other countries. They went after Matt Taibbi because he is telling what the government has done to weaponize all of these private companies by taking down different views than what this government has. It’s just not right.
Hypocrisy
of the left
While I realize hypocrisy is the rule of the left, I thought it was kind of funny that Ilhan Omar came out against the ban on TikTok as being a suppression of freedom of speech when her party has been involved in that for two years now with the help of tech companies, the FBI, the Department of Justice. So at least Ilhan Omar understands what free speech is and how to go after shutting it down.
Why will it work now Biden has now found a way to push all community banking in to the hands of the big banks. It’s all about rolling out CBDC’s.
Just not right For decades our government has used our military , our taxpayer money to launch wars against Democracies to install their totalitarian choices. Now the military and intelligence agencies have been turned against the American people.
Hypocrisy Thank God the Tick Tock ban was stopped. As usual Democrats were hiding authoritarian ideas within it. You can always count on them seeking more control.
Take a stand It takes a special permit for the purchase of an automatic gun. At least know what you speak of before declaring a war on lawful gun owners.
