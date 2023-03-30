This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


On the contrary

Trump said in his recent interview with Hannity that the president can do whatever he wants with his records. That’s why it’s called the Presidential Records Act. Trump must think his supporters can’t read. The act states legal custody of his records goes to the NARA immediately upon the president leaving office.

Munchkin3

Why will it work now Biden has now found a way to push all community banking in to the hands of the big banks. It’s all about rolling out CBDC’s.

Munchkin3

Just not right For decades our government has used our military , our taxpayer money to launch wars against Democracies to install their totalitarian choices. Now the military and intelligence agencies have been turned against the American people.

Munchkin3

Hypocrisy Thank God the Tick Tock ban was stopped. As usual Democrats were hiding authoritarian ideas within it. You can always count on them seeking more control.

Munchkin3

Take a stand It takes a special permit for the purchase of an automatic gun. At least know what you speak of before declaring a war on lawful gun owners.

