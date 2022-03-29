A new world
In response to ‘Willing to work:” I just spent the last five months looking for work and had to go through the ridiculous online process, instead of just going out to an employer, leaving a resume and getting a job. It’s crazy. If you think people aren’t willing to work, go out and look for a job now and see how hard it is just to get through the system.
Biden’s policy
Biden’s foreign policy will economically isolate Russia and make China think twice about their aggressive action against Taiwan and their other democratic neighbors.
ACA birthday
We just hit an important milestone. Twelve years ago, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law. That’s 12 years of access to coverage for those who had gone without and 11 years and 351 days of do-nothing Republicans talking big about trying to stop that from happening.
Could be worse
So let me get this straight. If Eric Greitens is elected, then Josh Hawley is no longer the embarrassing one?
WireCo memories
Before going to the polls to elect the next mayor of St. Joseph, voters should check with their neighbors, relatives and friends who lost their income when the large corporation Mr. John Josendale was an integral part of decided to pick up and move from our city. WireCo used to be one of the largest employers in the city of St. Joseph, and now they are totally gone.
Private sector
We have two fine candidates for mayor. When push comes to shove, I will choose the one with business experience over government experience.
Generation dumb
Goodbye, America. I am 88 years old and I have seen numerous wars and conflicts during that time, but never, ever anyone who is deliberately destroying our country like this president is doing. We will go down in history as the dumbest generation for letting this happen. We are self-centered, lazy, irresponsible people.
