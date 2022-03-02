Crazy talk
Biden says we forget how much better off we are economically since he’s been in office. I think the man is crazy. He’s not fit for the position he’s in, and I won’t listen to any more of his lies.
Start drilling
We have oil right here in the United States. Why doesn’t Biden let us use our oil instead of buying it from Russia at a higher price?
Harness the wind
We have lots of wind in Northwest Missouri, therefore we need more wind turbines in the farmland here to generate more power.
Follow-up needed
I hope the News-Press will follow up on the story of the woman driver who only spends a few days in jail and pays a small fine for an accident killing a person. Was this charge reduced from vehicular manslaughter? Who was the judge who handed out this token sentence? Is this a cover-up? I hope the New-Press will check into this.
Editor’s note: The defendant in this case was not charged with vehicular manslaughter. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and entered a guilty plea. The judge was Keith Marquart.
Call for unity
It’s beginning to sound like Biden hopes a war with Russia will produce the unity in the United States that his leadership has been sincerely lacking.
Supply and demand
It’s supply and demand. Restart the XL pipeline, flood the market with cheap oil and to hell with Russia.
Stay home
I’m calling about Ted Cruz campaigning for Eric Schmitt. Ted Cruz needs to stay in his own state and let Missourians take care of the Missourians. Tell him to go home.
Our own oil
Biden says we are “contaminating the environment with fossil fuels.” If we’re going to contaminate the environment, why don’t we use our own fossil fuels at half the price instead of buying foreign fuel at double the price?
Gulf production
If Joe Biden cared about the American people, he would open the offshore oil wells in the Gulf of Mexico that he shut down when he took office. This would drop the price at the pumps tremendously.
(2) comments
Whew. A lot of people calling in with no clue how oil is bought and sold on the market. No clue about our current level of production in the US.
aj, the smart ones who call in and are not just Biden bashers are not printed by this rightwing editor and paper. When you look at the number of insane comments and lies they print to continue to divide with the occasional token anti-Trump comment it is crystal clear how this paper rolls. Then there are the articles that should be on the front page like major newspapers have...the the news-press either buries it or maybe like today puts it on page 2. Trump was and still is a criminal so says the January 6th committee.
