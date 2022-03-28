Two questions
I have two questions I’d like to see in the Ping Poll. 1. Would you like to see the Democrat Party drop Joe Biden before the next presidential election? And 2. Would you like to see the Republican Party drop Donald Trump before the next presidential election?
Good information
Thank you very much for your coverage of the candidates for the local school board, mayor and City Council positions. The more information the voters have, the better off we all are.
Keep quiet
Biden is going to get this country in a war with Russia by spouting off-the-cuff comments about how Putin cannot remain in power.
Air defense
It is incomprehensible that NATO hasn’t already supplied Ukraine with enough air defense systems to protect their sky. Well, on second thought, that would involve some real leadership from the Biden administration, and we all know that is in short supply.
Whose hammer?
Biden likes to brag about the hammer blow that brought down the Berlin Wall — he just neglected to mention that Ronald Reagan was holding the hammer.
Commodity costs
Sam Graves blaming President Biden for the gas prices is ridiculous. Yellow corn is now $7.35, soybeans are $16.78 and wheat is $10.36. I’m sure farmers can afford to pay a little more when they are making so much more.
Respect
If those kids out there don’t know how to respect their elders, they need to learn how to respect their betters.
Aid for Ukraine
If I remember right, when Trump was president, we gave Ukraine and Zelenskyy I don’t know how many millions of dollars…He could have bought those weapons to prevent this whole thing, with our money. It’s hard to believe you could let your country be devastated and want this stuff for free. I mean, it’s called preventative measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.