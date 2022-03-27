Bad bets
This new gambling legislation that Missouri has passed, will they be able to keep players from betting for or against their own games?
Vote wisely
Voters, please listen. Do you want your new City Council to be hamstrung from the beginning? No. Then be careful who we vote in. Do you want someone who is combative and insulting, as was evident when that person criticized our teaching community and put St. Joseph in a very bad light? Remember this when voting.
A better idea
I came up with an idea. Since Bill McMurray and all of them think the East Side is so great, why don’t they put a homeless shelter out there? Why don’t they build those mini houses out there? Why don’t they take the problems Downtown and put them over there, let them deal with it for awhile? Isn’t it about human lives? Isn’t it about helping people? Or is the East Side just too good?
Still laughing
To the editor’s note: Laughing is free, and I still laugh – at our government. Thank God they haven’t got laughing fees.
Where are they?
I just saw on the news that we are down 22 policemen. How many do we have left? And what do they do? You never see any out on the road. You don’t see them trying to stop speeders going up the Belt or people running stop signs. Do they just stay in their headquarters Downtown?
Ruining the park
When did St. Joseph start letting ATVs and motorcycles ride into the parks, like Hyde Park in the South End? They’re tearing it up. I thought motorized vehicles weren’t allowed in the park, but they’re ruining it. Does the same thing happen at Krug?
Getting old
‘Figure it out’ has been in It’s your call multiple times. I’m really tired of whoever is writing that. We do not need another liberal in as our mayor. You see what we received with this last Council? Please, do not vote for liberals.
