About leadership
Facts, stats and the minutia about the current state of the world can only be debated and distorted. The rising violence, prices and tensions concerning the immigrant invasion at the southern border and the impending world war are all reality. This is not coincidental. It’s the current leadership.
Go with him
Josh Hawley calling for Greitens to drop out of the Senate race would be like the pot calling the kettle black. Hawley ought to get out of the Senate also.
Can’t handle it
I notice in the It’s your call column that the editor makes his comments in the editor’s notes at the end of certain section. I think that is very tacky and unprofessional, because he is setting himself up to be the only one who knows the truth about anything.
Could’ve said no
Josendale may not know where the PAC money comes from, but he can certainly turn it down. People should know that.
Pay forward
I would just like to thank the man at the south side McDonald’s last Friday morning driving a black Chevy pickup who bought our breakfasts. It was very thoughtful, we really appreciated it and we will pay it forward. Thank you.
Civic costs
Seriously? The city’s going to spend that much on the Red Lion Hotel Downtown? I guess that would bring so many people to Civic Arena that we’ll end up in a big lawsuit when the sidewalk falls in about 10 or 12 feet deep on the people waiting in line for events. Folks, wake up. You ought to look and see how bad a shape that’s in down there.
Editor’s note: The city is not spending $27 million on the Civic Arena. The new ownership bought the facility for $6 million and will do $21 million in renovations out of its own funding. The city is contributing tax abatements and redirected sales tax revenue as an incentive.
Pet problem
I think it is disgraceful the way the beggars stand on the corners with their pets. Can you imagine how frightened those animals have to be, with cars flying by them all day at the intersection? It should be illegal.
Doesn’t add up
I recently saw that the Biden administration said if you’re having trouble paying for gasoline, you should get an electric car. Yeah, if you can’t afford $4 gas, just go out and buy a $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.