Salute to Western
To the Lady Griffs and their coaches: We are so proud of you! Thank you for your outstanding performances this season, especially in the central region finals. You are all winners!
Bleak assessment
I work with a bunch of young people and I asked them today, out of curiosity, what they like about living in St. Joe, and every one of them said, “Nothing.” One lady and her boyfriend want to get out of the Midwest altogether. Each and everyone one of them said when they get the money, they’ll leave this area. And I asked them why, and they said because St. Joe has nothing to offer them. There’s nothing here for young people.
New order
I remember when George Bush Sr. used the words “new world order,” and all the Democrats went apoplectic. Funny how Joe used them recently and you haven’t heard a peep out of a liberal yet.
Views on the judge
What I gather from the first hearings on the Supreme Court nominee is ....I don’t care if she’s Black, orange, white, or green, if she doesn’t know right from wrong, she is unqualified.
Soft on crime
The Democrat Party is soft on crime, soft on enforcing immigration laws, and soft on national defense. While the dictators of the world arm and advance, the Democrats just want conversation. They talk a big game, but that’s all. To dictators like Putin and Jinping, words without action equals weakness, which just emboldens them further. Exhibit A is Ukraine. Next up will be Taiwan.
Can’t cure stupid
At least with a clown in office, I could laugh, buy gas and eat. A clown is better than an idiot. You can’t cure stupid.
Editor’s note: Laughing is free, so you can still do that if you want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.