Double standard
You know how the city is always sending letters out to people on their yards? And some people do deserve the letters, but look at that wall falling down at City Hall, and all the wood laying down there. That’s OK? I’m telling you, the priorities in this town need to get straightened out and soon.
Greed delayed
Many people, including some in It’s your call, say that the rising gas prices are due to corporate greed. Did corporations only get greedy after Biden took office? Because that’s the timeline. I would have assumed they were greedy all along.
Class dismissed
Remember when the substitute teacher filled in for the regular teacher? Class was more chaotic, work did not get completed and even the good kids acted bad. It was fun at first but eventually we longed for the real teacher to return. In 2024, the teacher returns.
Figure it out
If Josendale is not smart enough to know who is contributing to his campaign, I don’t think he is smart enough to be our mayor. That is just preposterous that he would say that out loud.
Insurance man
I don’t know how you Republicans let Josh Hawley in office. Big Insurance money put him there. He is not there for the general public. I would hope the Democrats can find someone to run against him, or else the Republicans find somebody to oust him.
Product placement
Of course the Pfizer CEO thinks you should get another shot. Just like Matthew McConaughey thinks you should buy a Lincoln.
Just like me
I never thought the vice president and I would have something in common, but neither one of us is qualified to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.
