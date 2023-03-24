On a daily basis, I receive phone calls, robo spam, from Medicaid and Medicare concerning COVID tests. I get so tired of these calls even after I blocked several of them. I’m sure others are having the same problem.
Changing the definition
We’re kind of living in a time of Babel, where politicians tend to change the definition of a word just to fit their agenda. So, when they tell you there might be a coming recession, maybe you should think there might be a coming depression. It might be a lot worse than these millionaires would have you believe.
Conversation curiosity
The school board and the administration are addressing the truancy discipline and academic problems that they’re having. Either the school board has not said or the local media has not reported what is being done about the parent or guardian involvement in the resolution of these problems. Would be interesting to know what that conversation’s been like.
Fantasy land
I realize fantasy has its roots in Hollywood, and a lot of people enjoy fantasy. Who says that President Biden has a 41% approval rating? That’s just a bit over the top, even for science fiction and fantasy.
Think about Bragg
In the Alvin Bragg-Donald Trump case, I want you Trump haters to remember something. Alvin Bragg put a man in Rikers Island jail because the man was trying to defend himself against a violent person. And if it wouldn’t have been for video cameras, that individual would be in prison. And all he was trying to do was defend himself. So yeah, you can hate Donald Trump, but you need to think about Alvin Bragg.
He did it
Now the judge and the special counsel against Trump, they agreed that the DOJ showed evidence of Trump’s crimes — that’s plural — in the documents case where he lied, and actually took them without consent. You do something like that, that’s called stealing. He did that.
Unwilling and unconcerned
Since 1999, over 880,000 Americans have died as a result of illegal drugs crossing the border with Mexico. The current administration seems unconcerned and unwilling to increase preventive action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.