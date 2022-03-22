Four digits
How many people have issues with remembering their passwords? I have a solution for that. Why can’t you just use the last four digits of your Social Security number? Would that be too simple, or am I crazy?
Editor’s note: You should be changing your passwords regularly, so at best that’s only a temporary solution.
Striking a chord
I want to say thank you to Charles Christian for the articles that are in the paper every Saturday and Sunday. They are always well-written and they always strike a chord. Thank you very much.
The other one
The thing all you Biden naysayers need to consider is that no one runs for office in a vacuum. They run against someone else and are compared to that person. If you keep putting a clown like Donald Trump out there, people will choose the alternative every time.
Lower than low
A message for Eric Greitens. If Josh Hawley is through with you and can no longer stomach your repulsive behavior and brazen ambition, then you have truly reached a new low. Time to drop out of the race.
Pillow to cry in
I see the Pillow Man is begging for people to buy his pillows on TV. Do you think he regrets falling into Trump’s trap?
Reason to complain
The reason we complain about Biden is because he deserves it.
Flow of money
Middle East terrorists get their money by selling oil. Joe Biden gives them that money by buying their oil while restricting the use of our own and Canada’s oil. It just doesn’t make sense.
Mad in March
The sports page is unbelievable. March Madness is in full swing. The teams, time and channels for weekend games were not published, only the scores from the day before.
Making us proud
A big shout-out of praise for the Benton Lady Cardinals! Back-to-back Final Fours and a second-place silver medal to go with it. It is true that talent, really hard work, coach ability and dedication pay off in the classroom and on the court. … Don’t be shocked if the girls return for their third Final Four in a row next year. Congratulations! You made us St. Joe proud!
Had enough
The Squad wants to push Biden to use executive orders to get their stupid agendas through. What makes them think the American people want what they’re pushing? Anybody with any brains won’t vote for them.
(4) comments
What Kabuki theater show miss linsey graham put on for the rubes. Bringing up the 39 prisoners at Guantanamo to scare the low IQ republican. Then he had to walk off to show he’s a tough guy. How does he keep getting elected?
Had enough…one thing is for sure here in NE Missouri, none of us will be voting for the squad.
Flow of money…I’m sure it doesn’t make sense if that’s the way you think it happens.
No matter how many times someone explains it to them they remain clueless.
