Soil and water
I’d like to commend whoever wrote the editorial in Friday’s paper about agriculture. It was well-written and right to the point. I’d just like to comment to the people who need to read that, that agriculture is the most important industry in the world. And our two most important natural resources are our soil and our water.
On the brink
The world stands on the brink of World War III, and we have Joe Biden in the White House. God help us.
Who to blame?
That idiot in the White House blames everybody for the high gas prices — everybody but himself. It’s his fault. When he came in here, instead of leaving our energy independence alone he stops all the drilling, he stops the Keystone pipeline and yet he’s blaming it on the oil companies. Now he wants to buy oil from Saudi Arabia.
Editor’s note: For the calendar year of 2020, the U.S. became a net exporter of petroleum (by definition, energy independent) for the first time in its modern history. It remained a net exporter in 2021 under the Biden Administration, according to the Energy Department, although the margin tightened as import reliance grew.
Willing to work
I hope they bring the Ukrainian refugees to St. Joe. They would be people willing to work, because St. Joe has all kinds of job openings. Not like the people who live in St. Joe and are begging on street corners, “Gimme everything for free!” Those people ought to be ashamed of themselves.
Plain and simple
If Josendale, Crouse, Randolph and Reeder truly don’t know the source of that PAC money and the obligations that come along with it, we don’t need anyone that dumb representing us.
Poll positions
Someone wanted to know what poll was done to show how chicken the Democrats are. That would be the Quinnipiac University poll. On the Republican side, 68% said they would fight compared to 40% of the Democrats. And in another poll, 52% of Democrats said they would leave while 75% of Republicans said they would stay.
Plain and simple - Mr. Josendale said he doesn't know where the pac/dark money comes from saying the nonsense they say. But Mr. Josendale can refuse or turn down that money.
