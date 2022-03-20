Heavy price
America and the free world are paying the steep price for the weakness, incompetence and corruption of Biden’s administration.
Hawley’s orthodoxy
Even if Biden’s Supreme Court pick is nominated, conservatives will have a 6-3 majority. What else does Josh Hawley want? He can’t allow one person who dares to disagree to go through? What a narrowminded man.
Hand it over
I suppose when Putin comes knocking on our door, the coward in the White House will just hand him the keys. After all, we wouldn’t want to do anything that might start a war.
More on CPI
An editor’s note in It’s your call quoted the Consumer Price Index. The problem with the Consumer Price Index is it does not take into account food, fuel or housing. So that 7.9% is far from accurate, because those three things have gone up more than any other.
Editor’s note: It does take those things into account. Please go to BLS.gov and look up “consumer price index, expenditure category.” You will find all of those things, plus medicine, apparel and some services, included in the CPI.
Over the top
The amount of paranoia, crazy and outright lies in Pat McLear’s letter is over the top, even for him.
Seeing things
Hey “Going green.” If Biden is trying to force an environmental agenda on us, asking the Saudis to pump more crude and releasing strategic petroleum reserves seems like a strange way to go about it.
Media’s fault
Biden wouldn’t be president now if the news outlets had done their due diligence when he was running for president and been honest and reported on Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails instead of calling it “misinformation.” The media manipulated the election with their dishonesty. Shame on them.
Cherry-pickers
Could MSNBC just pretend even-handedness once in awhile in their coverage? They reference Russia losing a bunch of military material in just a month in Ukraine. Well, the same thing happened to us in Afghanistan and I don’t remember the network at the time, of what little I watched, mentioning much about it. And I could say the same thing about FOX News. They all cherry-pick their coverage. And that’s not journalism.
