Turned away
The Ukrainian government really needs those fighter jets terribly bad. But guess who put a stop to that? President Biden. I’ve never felt so ashamed of this country and this government as I do now.
Do something
It’s warmer weather now, and the little gangs of motorcyclists on little bikes with no lights, no license plates and probably no insurance, were out riding like crazy. Stopping traffic on the South Belt, weaving in and out of traffic, pulling wheelies, and no police would come and check it out. Somebody needs to do something before there’s more fatalities of those kids who don’t know what they’re doing.
Taking credit
Oh, the wisdom of the Washingtonians. They have unanimously passed the “Sunshine Protection Act.” Like those stupid idiots have anything to do with the rising and setting of the sun.
Pay it back
Seeing how Van Zyl is headed back to Minnesota and he just signed a new contract, is he going to have to pay the penalties for breaking that contract early just like any other school teacher or anybody else in the staff would have to do? I sure as heck hope so.
Shopping around
“Shop St. Joseph!” That’s all we ever hear in this town. Unless of course you need to fill a high-paying position and then you shop outside St. Joe, and hire people who don’t stick around.
Worse than infamy
Zelenskyy is right. If Pearl Harbor was an act of infamy, this is beyond infamy.
Other forces
The fact is gasoline prices rise and fall despite what this president, or any president, does. The recent drop is due to optimism on a resolution to the Ukraine crisis, which is misplaced, in my view, and the fact that China is using less oil because it is having major COVID outbreaks. For better or worse, the president isn’t as powerful as you think.
