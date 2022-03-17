Stop the steal
When is Missouri Attorney General Schmitt going to quit suing school districts and start suing oil companies for price gouging? This is nothing but a steal from the American people to further their pockets.
Just more lies
I’m calling about the person who stated a survey of Democrats would run if this country was invaded. Other than coming from Trump’s mouth, can anyone produce a credible survey where that came from? If not, that’s more propaganda lies coming from our former president.
Your call?
As a subscriber of the St. Joseph newspaper, I have a question. I have sent in four clips for it’s your call that are pro-Biden and none have been printed. The March 14 issue had seven clips, all anti-Biden. The question is, is this column our call or your call?
Sidewalk time
I saw the call about sidewalks, and you want to know why there aren’t any sidewalks in these residential areas? It’s because the city doesn’t think about the residents when they put a building up or anything else. They only think about getting the building up and getting out of there. Common sense will tell you that you need sidewalks in residential areas, especially around schools.
Ukraine’s rock
President Zelenskyy of the Ukraine is a better leader than Biden could ever hope to be. Zelenskyy is a rock, and Biden is a grain of sand.
Biden and oil
Stop trying to make us feel guilty for complaining about high gas prices. Do not compare our griping to the suffering in Ukraine. Biden’s policies caused most of it, and the Democrats will push the lies to blame Putin all the way to the next election.
More on sidewalks
I think everyone agrees there is a need for sidewalks around our public schools. At the same time, I think this should be a school district expense. Every property owner has to pay for sidewalks in front of their own home. Why doesn’t the school district have the same responsibility?
Editor’s note: At some elementary and middle schools, there are sidewalks on school property but not on the private property leading up to the school, where children may walk.
Going green
“Never let a crisis go to waste.” That’s the Biden administration’s mantra. They are using the Ukraine war as an excuse to force their green agenda on us.
