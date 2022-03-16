Where is it?
There was a really nice article about the Missouri Western basketball team in Monday’s paper. However, where’s the article on the big win they had Saturday night? Oh, that’s right. We don’t have a Sunday paper. And for the fourth year in a row, I am requesting that you put the Division 1 women’s bracket in the newspaper, and I still haven’t seen it. Please do that.
Editor’s note: You can read the story on Saturday’s victory by clicking this link: https://npnow.news/3KMYb4h.
Blame game
It is the gas and fuel companies of America that have raised prices. It’s not Biden’s fault.
Whoppers
I got a real kick out of the guy who called in about the Trump lies. He forgot to mention the big Biden lie: Biden says inflation is up 7.9%. Even a complete idiot knows it’s now between 25 and 40%.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the consumer price index, which measures the cost of a broad range of consumer goods, rose 7.9% on an annual basis. The 25% to 40% increase would apply to specific items, like fuel or used vehicles.
Supporting Biden
You can tell the editor is definitely a Biden supporter. All of the editor’s notes always support Biden.
Gasoline trends
The average price of gas today is $4.32. The peak daily average in 2008 was $4.11, under President Bush. Adjusted for today’s dollar is $5.42. The link between partisan politics and gas prices is a lie.
One way faster
I follow the price of oil every day in the Business section, and I find it odd that when the barrel of oil prices went up, gas prices at the pump immediately went up; but the last few days the price of oil has gone down, sometimes $6 or so, sometimes $2, and yet I haven’t seen any relief at the pumps. So I wonder if someone would like to research that and see why gas prices go up when the oil prices go up but they don’t come down when oil prices come down.
We’ll see
This is for the St. Joseph School District and School Board. Looks like everybody is moving up the ladder there. Looks like they got plenty of money to take care of all these salaries and raises. We’ll see how the citizens vote soon.
Joe Biden calls Vice President Kamala Harris 'first lady' in latest blunder, next he will be mistaking Jussie Smollett for Hunter.
Whoppers - A caller requested someone to point out one lie of Trump's and many were pointed out...there is not enough ink to print them all out in the entire paper let alone IYC. Then there is the BIG LIE that morons like you still are a sucker for.
Whoppers…the uninformed Trump voter base strikes again! They are persistent and consistent.
Maybe if there weren’t so many ill informed calls about Biden the editor wouldn’t have to make so many corrections?
One way faster…research the word “greed.”
We’ll see…moronic voters in St Joe believe that at Joe is the only school district with administrators that get paid like this. Is there a more uninformed voter population that SJMO?
No.
The Editor corrects a moronic statement about the US having Biological labs in Ukraine and now he is a Biden supporter. MAGA supporters are such snowflakes.
Would have been better if the editor just chose not to print such a moronic statement.
Exactly what I thought.
