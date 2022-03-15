Trump’s true colors
When Putin unleashed his Russian army against the Ukrainians, Trump said Putin is a genius, thinking most Americans were like him and thought might is right, and everyone loves a winner. Now that the Ukrainians and Americans have stood up against Putin, Trump has changed his tune and said Putin wasn’t as crazy during his administration.
In the clouds
They need to put Biden and Harris in a rocket and send them to outer space, because their minds are already up there.
Empowering enemies
Iran just sent missiles into Erbil in Iraq, and Biden is still trying to do the Iran nuclear deal with them — and he’s letting Russia broker it. What is wrong with this picture? We have the worst president.
Rocky horror
I’m calling about the streets at the North Village. I was up there the other day and I was surprised by all the holes in the pavement. I just wonder why they aren’t being taken care of better than they are.
Evil man
Putin is an evil man, and I don’t know why the Russian people put up with him. Just like we have to put up with that idiot in the White House.
Cut and run
So if you want to know where the Democrats stand, a recent poll asked them if they would stay and fight if we were in the same position as the Ukrainian people. And 52% said no, they would not fight for America. They would cut and run. There’s your Democrats. I hope you’re proud of voting for them.
Signs of life
I just ran across an old cartoon featuring two engineers at NASA looking through a telescope. One says, “I see no signs of intelligent life so far.” The other says, “I think I see the problem. The telescope was aimed at Washington.” With that recent budget-busting bill just passed by Congress, nothing has changed.
Rumor mill
Why on earth is the United States funding biological research in Ukraine? All it will take is one missile strike from Russia, and it’s gonna make COVID look like a head cold.
Editor’s note: The U.S. established its “Biological Threat Reduction Program” in the 1990s to help former Soviet republics, including Ukraine, safely manage stockpiles of biological weapons that had been left over following the fall of the USSR. The U.S. does not fund the production of biological weapons in Ukraine — that is misinformation from Vladimir Putin designed to justify his war.
