And answered
“Well, you asked”: Boy, are you petty. I bet if you look back at Joe Biden, you could fill the whole paper, in just the short year he’s been in office.
Synchronicity
I wish the city would resynchronize the lights on St. Joseph Avenue at Main, Franklin and Third streets. Now traffic on St. Joseph Avenue has to stop when there is no cross traffic; and cross traffic has to stop and wait when they used to get a light pretty close to when they pulled up to the intersection. This is going to work out extremely well when the city decides to take out I-229.
Street to street
Here’s what the Russians are finding out: Grandma’s got an AK-47 and 150 rounds of ammunition. Good luck going from street to street.
Time for sidewalks
It’s very, very sad that a child lost their life. Why is it that the city can pay big bucks to have walking trails, bike trails across this city but cannot put in sidewalks at schools to keep our children safe?
Vapor trail
I just want everyone to understand that the smoke stacks shown in the business section of the paper on Saturday, that’s actually vapor that’s coming out from the heated gas from the furnace of the boilers, back out to the air where it is colder. That is not pollution. I hope people understand we are not going to be able to run everything on wind or solar power, because some days the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.
Pump the brakes
Did any of you unlucky people have to go Downtown when 229 was closed for repair? That was the biggest nightmare. They have stop signs now instead of stop lights so you have to stop constantly. Who comes up with these stupid ideas? Replacing stop lights with stop signs. It’s absolutely insane. But then, our City Council has always been insane.
Frozen blossoms
The cherry blossoms all froze in Washington, D.C., this weekend. Biden blamed Trump.
State raises
I’m really surprised that the News-Press didn’t publish an article on how state employees have gotten a raise.
