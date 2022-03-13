Who’s to blame?
Well now Biden is blaming Putin for the rising gas prices. Come on, Joe, we’re not that stupid.
Not so evolved
After all this time on the planet and mankind has seemingly devolved to a level where our existence hinges on oil, bombs, appeasing the minority instead of the majority, and then playing supervillains who want to control the world. What a sad statement about our evolution.
Just wait
Because of inflation, the cost of building materials is up, therefore the value of your house is more. You are going to see higher property taxes.
Up and down
Gasoline prices keep going up, and Biden’s poll numbers keep going down. It’s an even trade.
Powering the military
I have a question for President Biden concerning the subject of petroleum: Do our tanks and Jeeps run on electricity?
Oil supply
Biden said we are at record oil production. Another lie. We are 1 million barrels below 2019 production. He shut down the Keystone pipeline from our ally Canada and is begging dictators in Iran, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia for oil. The high prices are his fault, not Putin’s.
Editor’s note: The Keystone XL decision impacted future oil production but not the current supply, because no oil had ever moved through it.
Who hurts us?
Biden said recently that Putin’s war is hurting American families. No, Biden, it’s your war against America that is hurting American families.
Who hurts us? - That ship has sailed with Trump damaging us so badly as a country that it will take a decade to repair. We should all be counting our lucky that Biden won the election by a landslide over Trump or their would have been consequences that could have never been overcome. Thank God for NATO - our military leaders - and a president that listens to them. And thank God Biden stopped the forever war in Afghanistan. All Trump did was weaken our country for Putin to do what he is doing...which is probably what they discussed during the 2 hour meeting they had in private with no one allowed to witness. Trump had is head so far up Putin's backside that Putin thought now is the time to divide America...he succeeded.
Oil supply - The pipeline that has never carried oil from Canada to Mexico is NOT a source of oil. It would simply be a vehicle to transport oil.
The XL pipeline has been transporting Canadian tar sand oil since 2010. What was cancelled is a shortcut through Nebraska and over Kansas aquifer that was not scheduled to be completed until 2030 and have no effect on gas prices!
