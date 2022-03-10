Power vacuum
Yes, it’s true that there are 9,000 oil leases out there, but the EPA and other government agencies will not let the oil companies drill. See how they lie all the time? And how are we going to power all our big factories and stores and things like that on stupid windmills and solar panels? These Democrats are absolutely insane.
Question of trust
Our history tells us where we are and where we’re going. We’re now being asked to believe what Wray of the FBI and certain other individuals are telling us about what’s going on in Ukraine. These are the same people who lied to the FISA court on the Trump investigation and the phony Steele dossier. We need to wake up and remember the past.
Question
for Graves
Representative Graves is questioning the infrastructure bill. The Tarkio airport just got a brand new concrete runway. Please inform his constituents how much federal and state money was provided for this upgrade that he frequents often. This seems like a lot of money to spend on a town of just over 1,500 and for a couple hundred of his constituents who use this airport. It should be his constituents questioning him.
Our own oil
Biden wants to get oil now from Venezuela. Less than a week ago he said, and I quote, “Venezuela continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” So this man wants to get oil from Venezuela because he is too lazy to encourage oil production in his own country. Shame on Biden.
Hoard it all
I don’t understand why we’re buying oil from Russia or other countries when the United States is the biggest oil producer in the world right now. We could keep our oil here and that ought to drop the gas prices about in half. What is wrong with our country? What is wrong with our president? Why are these prices so high? Just produce our own oil and stop buying from anyone.
Editor’s note: After dropping in 2021, the U.S. Energy Department said domestic oil production will rise to average 12 million barrels per day in 2022 and then to record-high production on an annual-average basis of 13 million barrels per day in 2023. The U.S. consumes nearly 20 million barrels of petroleum a day, meaning if every drop of domestic production remained in the U.S., we would still rely on imports.
