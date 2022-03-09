The little stuff
The editorial on March 7 was excellent, right on target. Truly, I feel the incumbents need to re-evaluate what is important to the people of St. Joe. We need serious changes, I agree. But for some, serious changes happen in our own neighborhoods. We’ve had people killed on Pear Street, South Belt and Pickett Road. We hear suggestions but nothing changes. There’s a crosswalk in front of Pickett School that you would have to be a mountain goat to climb. We need representation on the little stuff. That is where change begins, and that’s where hope begins.
Getting there
Socialism is really communism for slow learners.
The same planet
I saw that Chris Christie stated we are producing 500,000 barrels per day less of oil from South Dakota alone than we were before Biden became president. Then they say we need to shut down all our coal-fired plants to save the planet. And yet China, right this second, is in the process of building 55 more coal-fired plants, with none of the regulations that ours have. If this is “saving the planet,” it simply weakens the United States and changes nothing.
Our own oil
Now our illustrious and brilliant administration is thinking about buying oil from Iran, because they don’t care what kind of terrorists they provide money to. God forbid we should produce our own oil and drill here.
Gap in coverage
We attended the UCP Chili Challenge and it was very enjoyable. What a wonderful thing for St. Joseph. But on Monday morning in the paper we did not see who the winner was or how much money they raised. People would like to know who won and if they reached their goal.
Graves and Parson
Graves wants the infrastructure spending probed. If anything needs to be probed, this state right here needs to be probed. He and Parson both need to be probed. They both need to be removed from office. That dude can no better run the state of Missouri than Biden can run the United States of America.
