Just how big?
How big do you people think our country is? We cannot take in the whole world. We are getting to be like a third-world country already. It is a terrible thing, what is happening. Our leaders have got to do better at preventing these terrible crises. They need to learn how to keep people in their own countries.
Dangerous spot
Biden has put our country in a very dangerous position. We have to have Russian oil because Biden won’t open up our pipelines. This is politics. Biden is blaming everything on climate change and won’t use our own oil. Russia could take half of Europe just like Hitler did in a short time.
Russian control
Our country needs things from other countries. If Russia takes over and controls these countries, then Russia controls us.
Speed zone
Has the speed limit on 36 Highway from I-29 to the Missouri River bridge Downtown been changed to 75 or 80? Or does everyone now know the police don’t run radar there anymore? Just curious.
Pipeline remorse
Is it possible now for people to see how stupid it was for Joe Biden to immediately cancel the XL pipeline? How stupid it was for him to halt the border wall Donald Trump had started? He needs to reverse these two actions to inspire our economy and our country’s safety, not only for us but for the entire world, especially with Putin’s actions in the Far East.
Editor’s note: Putin’s military action is taking place in Eastern Europe, not the Far East.
Question of rights
If you think that letting people live in our country without going through the right channels doesn’t affect our freedom, ask the people in Texas and Arizona who are losing not only their rights but also their property. What world are you living in?
One possible reason
Anybody that supports a liar and a thief like Donald Trump is certifiably crazy.
