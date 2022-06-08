I just went back and reviewed the five finalists for school board and let me say that all but the last one were simply sensational. These were amazing people and I wish they would all run for the next election. Those are the people we need on this board.
On the road
I would like to know how many traveling nurses Mosaic hospital hires and what is their average salary compared to their regularly employed nurses.
Bankrupt or not?
Republican Sen. Tim Scott put forth gun legislation months ago, but Chuck Schumer refused to act on it. The NRA recently filed for bankruptcy, but I keep reading that they are giving the Republicans tons of money. How is that possible?
Here they come
I see another big caravan moving to the border. What are we going to do with all those people?
Just listen
I believe that all schools should have a police officer in them. I mean, after all, our politicians are guarded. Armed guards, you know? But here’s the thing about police: If they are not talking to the students or the public or whoever, it’s an ineffective job. You have to communicate with people. That’s the only way you’ll find out the little ins and outs of what is happening around you. That’s my stand on this.
All tapped out
Well, I’ll let that school board know we can’t afford any more taxes. The price of food, the price of gas and utilities, we cannot do it. They’ve got to live on what they’ve got. Let the school board live on what they’ve got because we cannot afford anymore taxes. This has got to stop.
Editor’s note: The district is not asking for an increase in taxes. It is asking voters in August to extend the current level of taxation for another five years.
Just bones
There was a saying one time by a politician there will be a chicken in every pot. We’ve gotten to the time where there’s going to be chicken bones in every pot. Thank you, politicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.