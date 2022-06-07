When I was 19, I could take an M16 apart and put it back together blindfolded. I knew how to fire an M60 and M14, how to throw grenades, and how to use a Claymore mine. But now, that’s not old enough to own a weapon. There should be an exception for those who have served in the military. We’ve been trained by the best.
Assault definition
Why doesn’t people read and find out what an assault rifle is? If I shoot you with a BB gun, I assaulted you. Is that an assault rifle?
Going north
So sad to hear where city fireworks display was finally picked at North Shoppes. North Shoppes do not participate in Shop St. Joe that the Chamber of Commerce wants people to participate in. Now people living in their rich north houses can enjoy it from their backyards. I live a few blocks north from Central High School. I really enjoy the city fireworks. Now I know how South Side feels.
Editor’s note: We checked the list of participating Shop St. Joe merchants last year. Buffalo Wild Wings did participate.
It’s legal
I’ve got news for you. Most of these AR-15s they’re using for mass shootings are bought with legal gun background checks.
Thoughts on Griner
Yeah, this is on that basketball player, Griner, you know. I mean, I’m sorry she’s locked up in Russia, but really? You’re going to go through customs with THC oil? Marijuana oil? You know some of these people that get locked up, I mean a lot of it is political, but some of this is pure stupidity. She should’ve known better than that.
Ugly and uglier
Gas prices just went up to $4.59 a gallon. This is getting ugly. But it’s being done on purpose to drive their Green New Deal. Anybody that thinks this is not Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s fault are sadly mistaken.
