Instead of building an RV park, why don’t you take some of that money that’s going to be for that? Dredge Lake Contrary and you can put RVs down there.
Vote fast
People will remember that back when the Affordable Care Act is being passed Nancy Pelosi expected people to vote for it without actually reading the bill.
Glad to be here
Thanks News-Press for It’s your call. I don’t care if you ever print anything I call in. I’m just glad you’re there.
School levy?
St. Joseph schools? Give me a break. I’m sure they’re going to vote for this. No, they ain’t.
Major distraction
I can’t believe that with all that’s going on in the world, the lead item on both Hannity and Dan Abrams live last night was the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial. Really, with the tragedies in Ukraine and the shootings in the United States?
Teachers and buildings
School board is concerned about losing teachers. On the other hand, we have three high schools that are underutilized. Do your job
I participated in the election of seven school board members and I expect them to do their job. I do not expect the Chamber of Commerce to be hosting a meetings to define what issues need to be worked on in your school department. If you cannot do it, then resign. Do not turn the powers that we have given you to other people. Biden’s plan
People on TV say Biden is making a lot of mistakes. It’s not mistakes. He knows exactly what he’s doing.
Assault weapons
I’m telling you, we do not need assault weapons out on the street. Leave these kind of weapons to the military and our law enforcement. That’s all I ask of you.
Change of heart
I watched the rerun tonight of the City Council meeting that I couldn’t hear on Tuesday night. The only thing I can say is I wish the election was now. I wouldn’t have voted the way I voted. Because most of these people would not be sitting in those chairs, especially the mayor. Well, everything now is like, “let’s get this meeting over with and get the out of here. We don’t need to give them an extra two minutes to talk.”
