This is about Lake Contrary. I can remember when I was a kid, you’d go down there and motorboat, water ski and swim and go to the amusement park there at Lake Contrary. A lot of people from Kansas City and St. Joe would come up to go to the amusement park and ride in the boats on the lake, and it was clean and nice down there. St. Joe has the money. They need to fix that up and put some type of water slides or something, do like Krug Park and make an amphitheater. If they’d spent their money on things they should have around here for amusement instead of using it for other stuff.
Editor’s note: The lake is not in the city limit, so the responsibility may fall more on the county.
Around and around
Well, the sports page did it again. Two of the biggest automobile races in the whole year, the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, and what do you have? Nothing but baseball. This is unacceptable.
Not much hope
You know, it’s sad to say but people are losing hope. It is a tough time to be a citizen in the United States of America.
Obsessed with AOC
That AOC thinks she’s so smart but she knows nothing.
Equal coverage
I have a question for both FOX News and MSNBC. FOX News, where was this investigative zeal about a family in the White House’s possible criminal actions when President Trump was in office? And MSNBC, you do not hold the moral high ground here. Why were you so desperate to accuse Trump of even the smallest, slightest errors while the Biden family gets a free pass?
Didn’t like it
This is in reference to the editorial cartoon on May 27. Equating servicemembers who did in the service of our country and are honored on Memorial Day to children, students who were killed by a lunatic in a school, you are equating those two situations as the same. I find it extremely offensive to any servicemember who has served or given their lives for this country.
