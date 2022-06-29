I discovered a couple of things today. One was from Jeopardy, that somniphobia is the fear of sleeping; and I found a cure for insomnia. Even with the coffee I drank today, I discovered something that could put me to sleep: The Jan. 6 hearings.
Not the same
Anything Donald Trump did as president can never equal what Hillary Clinton and the FBI have done to this country. And now the Democrats are literally destroying our country for their benefit, to make us a complete socialist country. Donald Trump did more for this country than anyone before him. He did not want it destroyed as it is being destroyed now. People someday will realize what has happened and it will be way too late.
Why I’m not proud
I do not have the internet for moral and religious objections, but I notice in the ping poll results that only 76 people bothered to vote and 64% said they were not proud of St. Joe. Well, the fact that only 76 people bothered to vote, that is one reason why I’m not proud of St. Joe, because we’re apathetic here.
Issue with editorial
I take issue with the article on the editorial page called ‘The Violent Right.’ How dare someone call an ad from Eric Greitens a rise in the violent right when the left has been violent all week over these abortion rights. They were violent during the pandemic over other things they didn’t like. BLM and Antifa were burning down buildings. Don’t give me this ‘the violent right.’ I didn’t see anybody burning down anything on the right.
Not presidential material
I see where the Democrats want terrorists to run for president. If that’s all they’ve got to offer in 2024, they might as well pack their bags and go home because she is not presidential material. She never was and she never will be. But they don’t want Joe to run ‘cause they think he’s too old and he makes too many mistakes. Well, they’re going to exchange one idiot for another idiot, and she’s not going to make it because she’s not fit to be president.
Overlooking the facts
Why would you publish a blatantly trash op-ed by Elwood Watson? He seems to overlook the fact that the violence comes from the left. Such as burning down courthouses, federal buildings, and jails in Portland, or burning down churches, the riots because of the Roe v. Wade decision. Why publish that crap?
(2) comments
Not the same…go figure. A Trumper invoking the name of Hillary while the nation watches a methodical presentation of how Trump attacked our democracy. Thes fools wouldn’t know a socialist if they bit them.
Puts me to sleep…not caring about a direct attack on our democracy and preferring an authoritarian Trump government will do that.
