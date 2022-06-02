Isn’t it amazing how all the liberals who want to do away with so-called “assault weapons” in this country also want to send them to Ukraine by the boatload to protect their citizens from another government’s tyranny? People need to think about this in November.
Biden and guns
Biden says a 9 mm will blow your lung right out of your body — and yet it is the standard firearm of police departments across the country specifically because it is designed to stop people while doing the least amount of damage possible.
See you later
Amber Heard, you better invest that $2 million well. Your career as an actress is over. You won’t even be in infomercials, lady. Have a great life.
Whole wheat
It would be so nice for someone to serve whole wheat in a restaurant so you don’t have to use white flour products anymore.
Not out of mind
Gasoline is $4.29 a gallon. Somebody is getting very rich, and Joe Biden wants to blame it on Putin. Come on, Joe, how stupid do you think we are?
Pay it off
To the college snowflakes: You wanted to go to a college you can’t afford, you pay for it. You took out loans, you work your rear off to pay it off. Grow up. I’m tired of this country coddling you. You made your choice, so live with it. And I am really upset that Biden is using taxpayer money to pay for your loans.
Puzzled
I enjoy that puzzles in the paper, however, if we’re not going to get a Wednesday paper, but you publish Wednesday’s answers, how about including it in Tuesday’s paper so we can be on track?
Editor’s note: The Wednesday paper, including puzzles and results, is available online in our e-edition.
