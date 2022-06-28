You know, I wonder if these pro-abortion people ever thought about what would have happen when the framers were putting together the Constitution if they’d had picketed outside with signs supporting killing a baby. How do you think your reception would have been?
Tone down the rhetoric
One thing that bothers me extremely right now for this great nation are the Democrats throwing out words like “we’re at war” and “we need to armor up.” Tone down your rhetoric please. I don’t want my grandchildren dying in needless bloodshed. I don’t want my family to have to hunker down and worry about what you’re up to next. So many of these statements are coming from so-called respectable and so-called honorable politicians. How is that honorable?
Not standing for it
If the left had been satisfied with abortion in the first trimester, Roe v. Wade would not have been overturned. Instead, the left wanted to practice abortion up to and including the point where it becomes infanticide. And people just aren’t going to stand for that.
Time for a change
I think it’s time to let women rule the world. Men have had their chance for centuries and have pretty much screwed it up.
Punish them now
So the news is talking about the leak that got out of the Supreme Court before Roe v. Wade was announced. And Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says we need laws so we can punish the next person that does this. No, we need to punish the person who did this within the full extent of the law now, not the next time.
Can’t resist a rumble
I wonder how many of the protesters across America in the streets over Roe v. Wade were paid to be there. I wonder how many of them were there because they love to go against the grain. Some people just can’t resist a rumble. How many people were there because they didn’t have anything better to do?
Tearing the
Constitution apart
So I’m listening to the head of constitutional accountability and she makes the statement that the Supreme Court justices got it wrong on Roe v. Wade, and the problem I have is the fact that they learned all about the Constitution just so they could mislead people, not so they could defend the Constitution. That’s not what they got their degrees for. They got their degrees to tear the Constitution apart.
