Yeah. I would like to know if somebody could tell me if the only place you can turn aluminum cans in for money is down on Fourth Street or if there is some other place here in Saint Joe where you can take them.
Sweetheart deal
I will challenge you if you don’t think Hunter Biden got a sweetheart deal on his tax return and gun deal. He certainly got a better deal than you and I would have got.
School district deficit
About the school budget. It seems like we have assistant principals and assistant teachers and all these extra positions. Why don’t you cut their jobs and then you won’t have a deficit?
The scariest part abou it
The most disturbing thing about the new Trump tapes is the laughter in the background.
Pay for
the bill
Sooner or later, all mortals who reward evil and punish good will have to pay for that bill.
Trump
and Putin
Trump recently said we should elect him president because he could stop the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Many times Trump has mentioned the mutual respect he and Putin share for each other. He even called Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a savvy and genius move.
Price increases
People can blame anyone and everyone for the rising prices in the grocery store and other products. A reason for price increases is our unions.
Have to laugh
A caller asked, ‘How long will Democrats support Biden despite evidence that he is crooked?’ I’m laughing. Republicans are burying their heads in sand castles, ignoring evidence pouring out of three courtrooms about Trump.
