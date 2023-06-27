Fascinating coverage of the protests. It seems the News-Press gives equal weight to those that strive to keep us all under the bridge and those who want to move forward in modernity.
Fourth of July question
I'm calling about the Fourth of July celebration coming up next week. Are we still having one or is it being terminated due to the weather? Just curious where the location would be.
How much longer?
How much longer can you Democrats support Joe Biden? If there's not enough evidence now to convince you that he's crooked, then I guess nothing will. You're keeping your head stuck in the sand.
Here's how
Somebody said, how could a sane person vote for Democrats? Here’s how. That Republican president tried to overturn an election and incited the mob to try to overthrow our government. And Republicans don't care. They tell him run again.
Something's wrong with this
So let me get this straight. China is helping fund the Russian war against Ukraine by buying their oil. Yet we continue to buy Chinese goods, which in turn funds the war. Something's wrong with this. How about we buy more made in America?
Still wanting relief
I find it so hypocritical that these people that sign for loans for their students to go to college now want the president to give them relief while they've taken trips to Mexico, bought new vehicles, bought new motor homes — not once, but twice — and still want relief on their student loans.
Open your eyes
I've always loved irony, and I'm reminded of an old song by The Beatles, and part of the lyrics was, “back in the U.S., back in the U.S., back in the USSR.” And if you cannot see the parallels between what's going on in Russia and what is going on with our own government in this country then I am sad for you. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to pay attention.
How much longer…what evidence? Be specific. I’ll wait…
