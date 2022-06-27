One of the biggest mistakes this country made years ago was to take us off the gold standard. Since then it has been magic numbers on cotton paper. See where that’s got us?
Coffee and gas
Once again, I see where people complain about the price of gas. The models of cars we have nowadays, you get better gas mileage. But one concern is for me, you’re worrying about almost $5 a gallon for gas when I see people at a local coffee shops drive through spending $7 for a cup of coffee. You gotta compare apples to apples, folks. If you’re going to buy $7 worth of coffee, $5 worth of gas is not that bad.
Pretty obvious
You know, I’ll be the first to admit I don’t know much. In fact, the wisest man in the world admitted he knew nothing. But it’s pretty obvious that our president and vice president have never read the Constitution, and certainly not the Bill of Rights.
Much appreciated
Kudos to Bobby Howell and Joseph Kirby. People of all walks of life suffer from mental illness, just as they do from any other disease — heart, kidneys, etc. Any organ. The more we rid our thoughts of the stigma, the easier it will be for those suffering to receive help. And they shouldn’t have to be embarrassed, shamed, or go to some obscure place to receive help. We don’t expect that for people with other diseases. Thank you.
Pointing it out
I find it kind of sad that no one in the media has brought up the fact that the very woman involved in Roe v. Wade repented before she died and said that she wished she had never supported the movement. Now you can fact check me. I wish you would. But I find it sad that it was omitted.
Digging a deeper hole
You know, I love the conundrum of when a person digs himself in a hole and they just keep digging deeper and deeper thinking they can get out. They wanted to bash Trump so bad and they’re trying so hard to destroy him and this whole thing has elevated him to a status that will go down in history. And I thank Jesus for that. I’m sorry I offended some of you. No matter what I say I’m going to offend some of you. It’s called freedom of speech — one of the other things in the Bill of Rights that our president and vice president know nothing about.
