I would like to personally thank Sen. Roy Blunt from Missouri for voting for the gun safety measure. This will be a step forward in helping save the lives of school children, of grocery shoppers, of concert goers and even the life of a Supreme Court justice. Thank you, Sen. Blunt. You’re a good man.
Stand for truth
I applaud all the Republicans who stand for truth and take their oath of office seriously, as I have heard in the Jan. 6 hearings. It’s sad that people can’t accept the real truth of Donald Trump.
Mixes message
The Supreme Court is telling us that states can’t stop us if we want a gun. But the courts will soon tell women that states can stop them if they want an abortion.
Pandemic prediction
Well, it seems Biden is predicting another pandemic. You know, I expect that it will be in 2024 and by the fall of 2024, we’ll have to mail in ballots in every state. Imagine that.
Change of course
Trump left him a good economy. We were energy independent and then he comes in and has to blow it off because he thinks he’s so much better than Trump.
Not so independent
It made me laugh when I read the last line of Friday’s update on the House investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The article ended with the statement that the Justice Department has long cherished its independence from the White House and steered clear of partisan politics and investigative decisions. How about the 2016 election, when the FBI lied about Trump, and 2020 when the FBI buried information about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and didn’t tell the truth, when it was called “Russian disinformation” by the intelligence community?
Sign up
Yes, for the person who complained about Sam Graves not having town hall meetings, you can sign up on his website for bi-monthly town hall phone calls and they’re very interesting. Give it a try.
