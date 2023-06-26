Yeah, it's really sad that the Golden Corral is closing. The rule of thumb, when you leave a job, you're supposed to give two weeks notice. I got to know some of the employees. They were given two days notice that they were going to close. They don't even know when they're going to get their next paycheck.
Hard to understand
Yeah. This is on yard maintenance. One thing I've noticed in my neighborhood is the people who take care of their yards, they get the letters from the city. It's the ones who don't take care of the yards that don't get letters. And I don't understand that.
Not a good look
Hey, what's with I-29 and all the pieces of tire laying on the highway? Won't MoDOT pick them up?
Where's it at?
Hey. I'm coming up from the south after spending a couple of months down there, what the heck happened to the rest area?
Take a good look
You know, I can't help but think that the despots of the world should look in the mirror and take a good hard look at themselves and think about how they treat their own people. And take a good look at the Wagner group as an example of what can happen when you treat your own people badly.
Just wondering
Are you people still in support of that mayor?
Where's the weather?
Yes. I'm watching KQ2 news and this Jodie O'Brien has been on air for close to half an hour and the weather has only been on one time.
A missed opportunity
I see where the city is repairing streets in the Lantern Lane area. Instead of just the normal shovel of coal in a hole. They're actually cutting it out. Sometimes even down to the base and fixing the base of the road. What an opportunity to fix the street correctly. But instead of pouring a good concrete patch in there, which would last for years and years, now we're going to throw asphalt right back in there.
