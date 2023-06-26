Can someone please tell me why we don’t have safety nets extending over the dugout at Phil Welch Stadium? I was down at the Mustangs game this past weekend and saw two or three balls leave the field that could have really hurt somebody bad if they got hit in the head. Major League Baseball made it mandatory a couple years ago to do all their stadiums.
What gives?
Hey MoDOT, you’re gonna put outhouses out instead of a nice rest area like most other states?
Idea on schools
Wouldn’t it be great if East Hills Shopping Center were turned into a state of the art high school for all of the students?
The wrong role
You’ve got to be kidding me. The DHS has appointed Randi Weingarten to a post in the Academic Council of the Government in the DHS. We’ve had such a bad report card on the nation’s schools. This is atrocious.
Loyalty to
a fault
Come on, liberals. I understand loyalty, but why be loyal to the point of being blind and ignorant? This is going to cost all of us before it’s over.
Take a
closer look
Well, now we are finding out how this Supreme Court works. Clarence Thomas is taking money and expensive vacations. Who else on the Supreme Court is doing this? It’s like give us your money in expensive vacations and we’ll vote any way you want.
Starting to understand
Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is starting to understand democracy. He said if the Justice Department can do it to a presidential candidate like Trump, they could do it to anybody. Unlike Putin’s Russia, where he can shoot someone on Seventh Avenue and get by with it.
