Now we know why gas is so high. No matter what, Biden and his people are going to tank the economy and put this country into a recession in order to get their way. Biden and his cronies want to force electric vehicles on us any way they can.
Boom time
You can tell it’s almost the Fourth of July because people have been shooting off fireworks for more than a week now.
He lost
It’s unbelievable how many people have been brainwashed by Donald Trump and his big lie. Right now the United States of America is in a very dangerous time because Trump couldn’t come to grips with losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Rage against machines
Sen. Leutkemeyer and Rep. Eggleston want to outlaw voting machines in Missouri, in order to maintain the integrity of our elections. The problem is not with the integrity of our voting machines. The problem is the integrity of our former president.
Editor’s note: They were among a majority in the legislature that supported a bill that requires voting machines to be “air-gapped,” meaning they cannot be connected to the internet or a network so they cannot be hacked. The bill, which is headed to the governor’s desk, is not expected to impact most existing voting machines because they aren’t connected to the internet.
Pray for peace
I am worried about a world war. And I know I’m not alone. There are millions of us in this position right now, and I hope millions are praying that we don’t see a world war. They always accused Trump of trying to start World War III, but it looks like we’re closer now than we’ve ever been. And so I hope that you’re all praying with me that it does not happen.
Leaning toward no
Dear St. Joseph School District: We will never vote yes for any extension levies, only because of your inflated income for the administration. You can take it out of their income.
Doubtful on oil
I am assuming Biden’s federal gas tax holiday will work about as well as releasing the strategic petroleum reserves or allowing more ethanol in summer months.
Well at least Biden has a plan to help the environment and health of the people. George Bush didn’t have a plan for his rescission, it was pure republican incompetence.
