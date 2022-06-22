You know, when the city of St. Joe passed that renters inspection thing with the landlords, I really thought that they were cracking down on landlords, being too hard on them, but they’re not. I mean, I hate to say this, but St. Joe’s full of slumlords. I think every rental property here has things that ought to be inspected by the city one time a month. Because I’m telling you what, I’m not joking, I know some people that pay some pretty good rent and they just live in some dumps. And I mean cockroaches, I mean rats, I mean mold. And I think the city really needs to crack down.
Worried about theocracy
The religious fundamentalists, they’re trying to take our democracy away from us and force us to live under their religious laws. Make this country a theocracy, and in the way they see it. I’m a Methodist, have been in the Methodist Church my whole life, but if the Methodist Church would decide that they wanted to turn this country into a theocracy, and everybody had to live according to our beliefs, I would leave the Methodist Church. Theocracies never work. Ever.
Lesser evil
So I was listening to the talking heads discussing the so-called gun bill. And they kept saying ‘compromise.’ Everyone needs to ‘compromise.’ But what I hear when people say that is ‘the lesser of two evils.’
Worried about recession
How stupid does Biden think the American people are when he says we’re not going to be in a recession? I got news for that idiot. We already are in one. Look at gas, look at the grocery store, look at the price of everything and tell me that we’re not in a recession. I don’t think he even knows what’s going on. We are in a recession, so don’t go around saying we’re not, because we’re not stupid.
Editor’s note: The National Bureau of Economic Research is recognized as the authority that defines the starting and ending dates of U.S. recessions, based on whether gross domestic product is declining. The U.S. economy doesn’t meet that standard, but it’s also possible that it’s a lagging indicator and we are in one right now but don’t know it.
Eyes on Texas
Pretty sure the inmates are running the asylum in Texas. The most crazy stupid thing I’ve ever heard is a state declaring a sitting certified president as illegally president.
