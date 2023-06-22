Why is the City Street Department issuing permits to these utility companies to shut down every major street in the city at the same time? Faraon, Frederick, 36, the Belt, 28th St., Noyes, Ashland, Miller Road. Everything is shut down. You can’t get any place in this town and the city street department won’t make them take permits at different times so that we can actually get around.
An unfortunate situation
Concerning the story of the mini sub that submerged into the Atlantic down to the wreckage of the Titanic. That company had been warned several times over the years. That submarine probably had issues and wasn’t properly tested. And everyone that went down in it had to sign a release saying they wouldn’t be held responsible. Look at all the taxpayer money that’s being spent to try and locate this. I think that company should stand the bill. They’re the ones that put that thing down there. And as far as the people that went, I feel sorry for them, I feel sorry for their families.
Should have done time
Liberals don’t like to admit that Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were both charged and convicted of the same crime as Hunter Biden. But President Trump pardoned them. Hunter should have done some time in prison.
Telling words
Trump and his team have always used alternate facts to convince his followers to support him, but some facts are hard to twist. Like the fact Republican House Intelligence chairman Mike Turner, a lawyer that has viewed the classified documents said he could not defend Trump and that he should stop talking.
Trouble brewing
China is going to build a military base in Cuba. They probably already got one there. Didn’t we see trouble in Cuba about 60 years ago? I know we did. Yep, we’ve seen this before. The difference is John Kennedy was a real president. This one here isn’t worth anything.
Telling words. Just because a man has an R in front of his name doesn’t mean he is a Republican. The establishment R’s are no better than a D.
