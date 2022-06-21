Did you know that when a ship goes down in the ocean, the rats turn on each other and it’s every rat for himself? They all jump ship, but they turn on each other before they jump ship because they don’t want to be the last rat on the ship.
All you can eat
This is about Warren Buffett. I see it on the world news where somebody paid $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett. If I had $19 million, I sure as heck wouldn’t have lunch with Warren Buffett. And I’d have that money going to charities and helping people in Ukraine, and helping the homeless people here in the United States, and water for people that can’t get water. That guy must be some kind of idiot, paying $19 million to have dinner with Warren Buffett. Can you imagine that?
Border guns
We are all for gun control, but as long as we have open borders we will never achieve it. Ban the sale of any gun and then they will flow in from Mexico. Remember prohibition?
Garbage men
For former President Trump to talk about courage and pretending he’s an expert on it, is like me claiming to be an expert on Olympic athletics, but I could barely play when I was in junior high. But let’s resign ourselves to a fact that neither former President Trump nor Clinton will ever spend a day in jail for some of the garbage they have put our American society through.
Greitens show
I think of Eric Greitens the same way I think of a toddler throwing a tantrum. If you don’t give them an audience, they won’t perform. Twenty years ago, this guy would have been a ridiculous fringe candidate that no one paid any attention to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.